Pent-up demand fuels staycation splurge, new data reveals

The rolling hills, sandy beaches and rugged coastlines of Cork proved irresistible to holidaymakers, with data suggesting the Rebel County topped the list of counties to spend a few days to relax.

According to AIB spending data, Cork is the most popular so-called 'staycation’ destination nationally, followed by Kerry.

Cementing what Cork people have believed to be true for generations, Dubliners secretly love the place, despite their regular public protestations to the contrary.

Analysing the spending data, Dubliners' top choice of destination is Cork.

That love, which dare not speak its name, is unrequited however, with most Cork people preferring to spend their money in neighbouring Kerry, with those in the Kingdom returning the favour by coming to Cork for their break.

Perhaps years of rivalry on the hurling field runs a little deeper than previously thought, with Kilkenny people preferring Waterford over any other county.

Generally, the data reveals that people are staying local for their holidays, with most consumers visiting their neighbouring counties.

Domestic consumers spent €19m in the pub, €30m in restaurants and €28m in hotels during the month of July, AIB said, though spending is still down when compared with July 2019.

The data - which the bank said has been anonymised and aggregated - was compiled from over one million AIB debit and credit card transactions up to August 3.

Nationally, the average card transaction in pubs that have reopened and are serving food has increased 50% year-on-year, it said, adding that it could be as a result of the requirement for a €9 meal to be purchased.

The average card transaction in restaurants is up 17% year-on-year, with the average transaction in hotels up 16% year-on-year, AIB said.

Overall, the number of transactions is still down in comparison to 2019.

People in Monaghan and Kilkenny are the most generous when it comes to spending in pubs since reopening of the country from lockdown, parting with €40.95 and €38.28 respectively per card transaction.

Those in Clare and Donegal are the most prudent, parting with €28.46 and €30.19 respectively.

Kildare folks like their restaurants the most, spending €27.17 per transactions, while Carlow folks spend the least in their favourite eateries at €19.24.

Rachel Naughton, head of SME banking at AIB said: “After coming to a complete standstill as a result of Covid-19, we saw encouraging signs within the tourism and hospitality sectors in their first month of re-opening as people were allowed travel and visit hotels, pubs and restaurants again.

"Notably the average AIB card transaction amount in these key sectors is up compared with the same period last year. This can be attributed to pent-up demand and increased preference for card usage."