Financial industry dismayed as Denmark to fund early retirement with new tax hikes
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Picture: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 16:35 PM
Morten Buttler

Denmark’s Social Democrat-led government drew the ire of the country’s financial industry by unveiling 3 billion kroner (€403m) worth of additional taxes to fund early retirement for certain categories of workers.

The government’s plan includes a targeted corporate tax on banks and pension funds and higher levies for the most wealthy investors on their stock market returns, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters. 

The new levies, which are due to come into force in 2023, will now need to be approved by parliament.

The idea of granting the right to early retirement for citizens who carried out particularly arduous lines of work was one of the main election campaign promises of Frederiksen’s Social Democrats.

The prime minister hopes to capitalise on her high approval ratings following a relatively successful containment of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t imagine that this won’t get a majority in parliament,” Ms Frederiksen said at a press conference held in a slaughterhouse in Horsens, in western Denmark.

Some 38,000 workers are expected to take up the early retirement option, according to government calculations.

Denmark’s financial industry, which faces annual levies of 1.5 billion kroner, has pushed back against the proposals.

- Reuters

EU Commission yet to decide on Apple tax appeal

