Fear of further lockdown 'is top worry of most Irish businesses'

Fears of further lockdowns are the top concern of many businesses, a new official survey showed, as a range of restrictions were re-imposed for three counties earlier this month.

The CSO's latest questionnaire of businesses facing the Covid-19 economic storm showed that two-thirds were concerned about a further lockdown.

The survey extended from late July and was completed in the middle of last week -- and after the announcement that restrictions would be re-imposed in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly following large outbreaks of Covid cases at food plants in the midlands.

It was the first time in the five surveys of the Business Impact of Covid-19 Survey series completed since the onset of the crisis in March that the question about lockdowns was included.

Concerns that reduced demand, amid low levels of consumer confidence, remains a major concern, the survey also showed, with more than half of the firms saying that turnover was running below normal levels in the four weeks up to July 26.

Around a fifth of firms said their costs were more than they generated in turnover since the start of the crisis.

"More than half of responding enterprises reported a reduction in turnover of 10% or more compared to normal expectations during the four-week period Monday 29 June to Sunday 26 July," said CSO statistician Colin Hanley.

Only 40% of firms projected that turnover would be at normal levels for the following four weeks to August 23, the survey found.

Official figures released in recent days also show the scale of the economic crisis, with 232,400 people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment and 370,000 people in receipt of the wage-subsidy scheme.

Meanwhile, former ECB chief Mario Draghi said that rebuilding Europe after the pandemic will be akin to the post-World War II reconstruction effort and the EU must reaffirm its core values despite challenges from global powers.

Moreover, even as Europe transforms it must recommit to some of its key principles, including multilateralism and the global rule of law, even as powers such as the United States and China question these principles, Draghi added.