Australian wine makers hit by China dumping probe     

China has begun an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine, a move that knocked a fifth off the market value of Australia’s biggest winemaker and is likely to worsen tension between the nations.

The investigation by China’s commerce ministry will look at imports of wine from Australia in containers of two litres or less in 2019, the ministry said, and examine any damage to the domestic wine industry from 2015 to 2019.

The Chinese Alcoholic Drinks Association requested the inquiry, asking the regulator to look into 10 Australian wine producers, including Treasury Wine Estates, the maker of Penfolds and Accolade wines.

Shares of Treasury, the world’s biggest standalone winemaker, fell up to 20% on worries at the prospect of an import tax on Australian wine.

In a statement, the company said it would cooperate with any requests for information from the authorities and remained committed to China as a “priority market”.

The investigation comes against a backdrop of increasing tension between the countries after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

China is the top market for Australian wine exports and is also Australia’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth €143bn last year.

Beijing recently imposed dumping tariffs on Australian barley, suspended some beef imports, and told Chinese students and tourists it was not safe to travel to Australia because of accusations of racism.

Australia’s trade minister, Simon Birmingham, called the investigation “very disappointing and perplexing” and said China was also considering a request to investigate countervailing duties, an import tax imposed to prevent dumping or counter export subsidies.

China will carry out the investigation in a “fair and just way, according to the law,” said Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesman. He rejected suggestions it was politically motivated.

The China Alcoholic Drinks Association said Australian wine producers had cut prices and were taking market share from local companies. China’s imports of Australian wine more than doubled to 12.08 million litres between 2015 and 2019, the association said.

Over the same period, the market share of domestic wine fell from over 74% to around 49%, it said. Australian industry figures show it sells more wine to China than France.

