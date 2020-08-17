Promise of Covid-19 vaccine 'likely to take time to lift economies'       

The push towards developing a vaccine "has been nothing short of astonishing" but will likely take time some time to lift economies around the world out of Covid-19 crisis, a leading economist has said.

Capital Economics chief economist Neil Shearing said that the restrictions to tamper down the disease involving social distancing will likely be in place even if a successful vaccine were developed in record time.

Economic recovery is riding on a successful vaccine but "by the same token, however, it would be wrong to assume that the development of a vaccine will necessarily transform the economic outlook for 2020-21", he said.

Including Russia, there are seven vaccines under the final stages of development across the world that could transform global economies from the Covid emergency.

A number of obstacles, including the vaccine's usefulness, production, and distribution, will still be key, Mr Shearing said.

On the efficacy of any vaccine, to spur development, he notes the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration has lowered its efficacy rate to 50% from the standard level of 80%.

The speed of production of developers aiming to make around one billion doses this year and 7 seven billion next year is impressive but "it’s possible that the actual number of available doses could be significantly lower", he said.

And speed of distribution may also reflect current country-by-country weaknesses in testing for the disease, and "most estimates suggest the vaccine will cost around $20 to $50 (€16.90 to €42.20) per dose, putting mass immunisation out of reach of several poorer emerging markets".

"The road back to economic normality lies in stamping out the virus. The development of a vaccine will be key to that and the progress towards it has been nothing short of astonishing," Mr Shearing said.

"In most scenarios in between, it is likely that containment measures, including social distancing and restrictions on some foreign travel, will remain in place for the foreseeable future," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia has reached an agreement in principle to conduct clinical trials of its controversial coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the head of its sovereign wealth fund.

The Russians are working with a pharmaceutical company in the kingdom and have shared data from Phase I and Phase II trials with Saudi partners, the chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Arab News. The company wasn’t identified.

“We’ll really engage with Saudi scientists and the Saudi Health Ministry,” Mr Dmitriev said. “We believe that Saudi will be a very strong partner for our joint work on the Sputnik V vaccine.”

Earlier this month Russia approved a coronavirus shot before crucial tests have shown it’s safe and effective. The plan is to begin mass inoculation soon.

A local association of multinational pharmaceutical companies has called the rushed regulatory approval risky.

- Additional reporting Bloomberg