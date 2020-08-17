US tech shares continue to climb as Goldman sets higher target for S&P     

US stocks climbed toward an all-time high as a rally in technology companies tempered a slide in banks.

The S&P 500 index took aim at its February closing record after the index twice popped above the high last week before fading.

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed as a jump in Tesla and Nvidia, as well as strong results from online retailer JD.com, powered gains in tech shares.

Big banks slid after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway pared stakes in many of the industry’s top names, while Boeing weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The relentless rally in stocks has pushed the S&P 500 up more than 50% from its March lows amid large stimulus injections and better-than-expected economic and earnings data.

Goldman Sachs’s David Kostin boosted his year-end price target for the gauge to 3,600 from 3,000, citing the firm’s above-consensus US growth expectations keyed off positive news on the vaccine front.

He joined the likes of Yardeni Research founder Ed Yardeni and RBC Capital Markets’ Lori Calvasina who’ve raised their forecasts in recent weeks.

“As the last few months have demonstrated, equity prices depend on not just the expected future stream of earnings but the rate at which those earnings are discounted to present value,” according to Mr Kostin.

A gauge of builder sentiment jumped to 78, a six-point gain from July that pushed it to the highest since 1998, according to the National Association of Home Builders-Wells Fargo Market Index.

The August number was better than the median analyst estimate of 74 and matched an all-time record in 35 years of the survey.

Meanwhile, the almost daily drumbeat of tensions between the U.S. and China shows little sign of letting up, while touching on everything from the coronavirus to trade to defense issues to monetary policy.

- Bloomberg