House sales surge in Britain even as household finances worsen       

A record number of homes were sold in Britain between mid-July and early August, as pent-up demand from the coronavirus lockdown and a desire to leave London bucked the usual summer slowdown, even as the financial health of most households deteriorated, surveys showed.

Property website Rightmove, which says it is used by 90% of British estate agents, reported the highest number of home sales agreed since it began tracking the data more than 10 years ago, with transactions more than 20% higher than the previous record.

The most recent figures from the Bank of England - which cover June, before July’s announcement of a tax break on moving home - showed a sharp rebound in demand for mortgages, but fewer loans were approved than before the pandemic.

“Rather than just a release of existing pent-up demand due to the suspension of the housing market during lockdown, there’s an added layer of additional demand due to people’s changed housing priorities after the experience of lockdown,” Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.

Average asking prices for August - based on data collected from July 12 to August 8 - were 4.6% higher than a year earlier as the normal summer softening in demand failed to materialise.

Only in London was there the typical 2% monthly fall in asking prices, with prices up almost everywhere else in Britain other than London’s commuter belt.

“The out-of-city exodus has helped push prices to record levels in Devon and Cornwall, for example, where working from home means a different lifestyle much closer to your new doorstep,” Mr Shipside said.

Hamptons International, a chain of estate agents, said private-sector rents in inner London were 8% lower in July than a year ago as a collapse in foreign tourism and corporate relocation meant property that had previously been rented out short-term became available to long-term tenants.

Estate agents also told Rightmove that buyers had been given extra impetus to move by the temporary exemption from property purchase taxes for homes costing up to £500,000 ( ), announced in July by chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Households have less money now due to Covid-19 lay-offs

However, demand was up across the board, not just for homes that benefited directly from the tax break.

However, the financial health of British households deteriorated in August at a faster pace than last month, in an unpromising sign for the economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Household Finance Index from data company IHS Markit fell to 40.8 in August from 41.5 in July, dragged down by the biggest drop in job security since 2011.

A wave of lay-offs is already underway and economists fear worse will come when the government’s furlough scheme closes at the end of October.

UK tax data suggests businesses have shed more than 700,000 staff since the start of the lockdown.

Reuters