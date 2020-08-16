UK finance minister Sunak warned ending furlough work payment scheme would risk 2m jobs

Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak is putting two million viable jobs in peril by ending his coronavirus jobs support programme too early, risking an unnecessary unemployment crisis, according to a UK think tank.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) estimates that three million UK-based workers will still be relying on the plan when it ends in October, two-thirds of whom are in roles that would be sustainable if the help was extended into next year.

Removing the support too early would “cause long-lasting damage to the economy and to people’s lives,” the authors of the report said.

The popular programme is already being tapered, and the report may add to pressure on the British government to extend the aid, which has so far helped support almost 10 million jobs.

Even with the plan, which currently pays 80% of an employee’s wage, there are signs the British labour market is in crisis.

The UK saw the biggest drop in employment since 2009 in the second quarter of the year.

The Bank of England estimates British unemployment will almost double to 7.5% by the end of the year.

Still, Mr Sunak insists the plan, which has cost the UK Treasury almost £35bn (€39bn) so far, cannot last indefinitely.

That’s partly due to the eye-watering price tag, and because extending it may dissuade people from quitting jobs that may never return anyway.

The IPPR recommended that, from October, the furlough plan be replaced by a coronavirus work sharing scheme, which targets only jobs and businesses likely to be sustainable.

That would run through March and cost just £7.9bn, it said.