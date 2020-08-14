Government 'will need to support Covid-hit businesses through 2021'

The Government will need to prepare for a long haul and keep supporting businesses through 2021 even if there is a breakthrough in developing and delivering a Covid-19 vaccine, experts have warned.

Fergal O'Brien, director of policy and public affairs at business group Ibec, said the many good measures announced in the July stimulus package will need to be repeated.

"Crucially for a lot of businesses, given the tail we expect to see in this crisis, those supports are going to be needed to be extended beyond 2020, and we need to get clarity in those in the budget," he said. "That is going to be very important".

Ibec believes the new wage-subsidy scheme is a key step but is concerned over what it calls the "arbitrary" setting of a 30% turnover rule in the scheme, Mr O'Brien said.

The Government will face another substantial budget deficit next year in fighting the economic fallout from the health pandemic, he said.

The Revenue on Friday issued a set of rules for employers to tap the new Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, or EWSS, which succeeds the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, or TWSS.

“To qualify for the EWSS, an employer must be able to demonstrate that their business will experience a 30% reduction in turnover or orders between 1 July and 31 December 2020 and that the decline is caused by Covid-19," said collector-general Joe Howley.

"Additionally, and unlike TWSS, the employer must have tax clearance to be eligible to join the EWSS and remain tax clear to continue receiving the EWSS benefits,” he said.

Tom McDonnell, co-director of the Neven Economic Research Institute, or Neri, said the Government will have to start rethinking ways of getting out of the Covid-19 crisis and not to rely on measures employed in the previous crisis.

He said there was ample evidence that people working in tourism will need significant retraining over the next two or three years to prepare for work in other areas of the economy.

There was also a need for continuing supports into 2021 for small businesses, while great care needs to be taken to ensure the "life support" schemes for the economy, including the wage-subsidy and pandemic unemployment payments, were not pulled at an early stage.

Unemployment will be at an elevated level next year which means the Government should open retraining schemes, he said.

Mr McDonnell said the October budget should include funds for colleges and universities to help fill the skills required in growth areas of the economy in the coming years, which includes construction.

The nature of "the two-speed economy", or the gap between multinationals and indigenous firms, was being made worse by the pandemic, he said.

New evidence of that gap came in trade figures which showed that goods exports of over €13.8bn had soared 15% in June from June 2019 despite the pandemic. But the surge was driven by pharmaceutical products, which ballooned to €5.4bn in the month, while exports to Britain -- a key market for many Irish-owned exporters -- fell 18% to €897m.