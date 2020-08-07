Irish Exporters Association launches PPE suppliers database

The Irish Exporters Association has launched a database of companies producing personal protective equipment (PPE).

The database can be used by health departments in Ireland and abroad to source the necessary protective equipment they require.

The initiative is led by the chair of the IEA’s Western Regional Network Group Dr John Carr who said they recognise that this is a rapidly evolving market, with new products being brought to market on a continuing basis, by both existing and new manufacturers to this sector.

The Irish Exporters Association is delivering support to companies included in the database in exploring and identifying export markets for the essential products.

“From my participation in a national Covid-19 taskforce set up to source PPE, I recognised the need to establish a supplier database to support SMEs that set up PPE manufacturing in Ireland," he said.

"This database is designed to assist these SMEs supply PPE within Ireland, and assist with export market development through the support of the Irish Exporters Association.”

IEA Chief Executive Simon McKeever said the database is evidence of Ireland’s place as a global leader in the pharmaceutical and life sciences space.