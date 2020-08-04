Forecast for 19,500 new homes to be built next year       

There was a 33% drop in the number of house completions in the second quarter from a year earlier
Forecast for 19,500 new homes to be built next year       
File picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 18:52 PM
Eamon Quinn

There will be 16,500 new homes built this year and 19,500 new units in 2021, according to forecasts by Goodbody chief economist Dermot O'Leary. 

The new forecasts are up from the 14,00 and 16,000 completions the broker made in earlier projections but remain far short of the 35,000 new builds required to meet demand, it said.         

There was a 33% drop in the number of house completions in the second quarter from a year earlier.     

"Although this represents the largest annual decline in housebuilding in eight years, it is ahead of our expectations, and suggest that housing output has rebounded somewhat after construction sites reopened in the middle of May," Mr O'Leary said. 

"We still expect housing completions to fall substantially this year - by 20% year-on-year - but are revising up our estimate to 16,500 from 14,000. For 2021, we now expect 19,5000 completions, previously 16,000," the broker said. 

Mr O'Leary said that housing starts were falling which "suggests that builders are focusing on completing existing sites and suggests that the pandemic will have longer-lasting impacts on output levels beyond 2020". 

Boosting construction to reach the estimated demand levels for around 35,000 new homes each year "will take even longer".

Read More

'Bitter disapointment': Micheál Martin confirms pubs to remain closed 

More in this section

Coronavirus Job losses: Major cuts since the start of Covid-19
Traffic-at-night-blurred-background_pano.jpg SIMI calls for VRT reduction as new car sales fall almost a third
Hong Kong Financial Markets Asian markets follow Wall Street into the green

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices