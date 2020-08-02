James Goldsmith: Key week for Ireland's wind energy as auction results are revealed              

On Tuesday, the provisional results of the Government's first renewable energy subsidy auction will be released to participants.

The auction is the first in a series of five auctions that will run between now and 2030 as part of the Renewable Energy Support Scheme, known as Ress.

The scheme has been introduced to provide a pathway to reach the Government’s intended ambition for renewable energy to provide 70% of all energy on the grid by 2030.

The Ress provides renewable energy projects with the opportunity to secure a 15-year fixed-price contract, which will act as the anchor around which financing can be secured and ultimately to build out the project.

This first auction will look to return enough renewable energy to the grid to power up to 700,000 homes.

Having recently received approval from the European Commission regarding State Aid to go ahead with the auctions, the Department of Communications Climate Action and Environment will be hoping that the cost burden on the end-user can be negated by the auction returning a price at or close to the wholesale price of electricity.

Price Outcomes

Low prices have been returned at renewable energy subsidy auctions across Europe in recent years, as the cost of solar panels and wind turbines has fallen substantially.

The most recent subsidy auction in the UK for example returned a price below £40/MWh, which was lower than the wholesale price of electricity at the time of the auction.

Prices in the first Ress auction are unlikely to be quite as low as those seen in the UK and Europe.

This is because UK and European development costs are much lower and larger offshore wind projects have driven prices down.

However, here in Ireland, the price at which renewable electricity will be procured is likely to be significantly lower than seen previously.

Competition for a contract will be high with the first Ress auction over-subscribed for both solar and onshore wind.

The large amounts of offshore wind, currently in early development in Ireland and likely to enter subsequent auctions, will push some developers of these projects to chase a contract in the first round.

This extra competition will likely push the price of renewable energy to an all-time low. All of this makes price prediction somewhat of an unknown quantity for the auctions.

Guessing at a set price outcome is not time well spent but anyone who has set foot outside this summer will tell you that wind is likely to perform better than solar and take the bulk of the contracts on offer.

Solar projects, however, will be given some protection through a special allocation and this could spur a segment of the industry, that has been bubbling beneath the surface, into life.

Price Fluctuations

For the moment though, consumers won’t see a low auction price directly translate into lower energy bills.

However, a key take away from the auctions will be the price discovery of onshore wind and solar, which will be one of the most important aspects for the anticipated "green recovery".

The knock-on impact from the Ress auctions for the energy markets is likely to be a lowering of the overall wholesale energy cost.

However, as more and more low cost intermittent renewable energy makes its way onto the grid it will make energy markets an increasingly volatile place.

Electricity retailers are already struggling to pass on wholesale price reductions to consumers due to this volatility.

Price spikes and drops driven by renewables can leave retailers at a greater risk of exposure and to protect themselves they will likely retain some of the value, created by lower-cost renewable energy, to cover that risk.

Businesses looking to take a cost advantage from lower renewable energy pricing are strongly advised to begin reviewing their energy procurement strategies.

The key to extracting competitive advantage is not to watch from the sidelines.

--James Goldsmith is managing director of Voltclub helping firms to link up directly with renewable energy