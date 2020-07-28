A third of retail jobs at risk if sales do not recover

A third of the retail workforce could end up jobless if sales figures do not recover.

Retail Excellence Ireland has found sales are down by about a third during the period of lockdown.

Coffee shops, clothing outlets and footwear providers are the worst affected as they saw a drop of 75%.

However, the month of June saw similar figures to previous years, and the number of goods bought online has grown by 200%.

Retail Excellence Managing Director Duncan Graham says it is too early to put an exact figure on it though.

"If you think about it, 300,000 approximately employed in the retail sector across the country, we could be looking at upwards of 100,000 jobs lost in the sector over a period of time," he said.

"Certainly when things reopened again in May and June we saw a few people coming back on; certainly retailers are benefitting from the wage subsidy scheme and things like that but it is early days."