Annual manufacturing prices down 8.2% in June
 In June of this year the manufacturing price decreased by 1.2%, that's a 8.2% decrease since June 2019. Picture: iStock
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 11:20 AM
In June of this year, the manufacturing price fell by 1.2%, that is a 8.2% slump since June 2019.

The price index for export sales declined by 1.5% in the last month, while there was a fall of 8.7% for the overall year. 

There was an increase of 0.1% in the price index for home sales last month with an annual decrease of 1.5% in this category for the overall year. 

