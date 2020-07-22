Annual manufacturing prices down 8.2% in June

In June of this year, the manufacturing price fell by 1.2%, that is a 8.2% slump since June 2019.

The price index for export sales declined by 1.5% in the last month, while there was a fall of 8.7% for the overall year.

There was an increase of 0.1% in the price index for home sales last month with an annual decrease of 1.5% in this category for the overall year.