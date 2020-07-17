Airline stocks hit by prolonged travel demand slump and state aid requirement claims

Leading airline shares fell after it was claimed increased levels of government financial support will be needed to save carriers and demand for airline travel won’t return to pre-Covid crisis levels for another three and a half years.

Global airline passenger demand won’t recover to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels until the end of 2023, and only then if effective vaccines and medicines are available, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

On the back of that Aer Lingus and British Airways owner IAG fell 2.3%, Ryanair shed 2.6%, EasyJet fell by 3.2%, Air France-KLM tumbled by more than 3% and Lufthansa slipped 1.6%.

The recovery for airlines and airports will be largely aligned, followed by aircraft lessors as carriers return fleets to service, Moody’s analysts said.

Manufacturers - such as Boeing and Airbus - will be the last in the direct aviation industry to regain their 2019 footing, they said.

Demand dropped by more than 90% within weeks of the onset of the pandemic, a slump that impacted a broad swathe of the global economy given that passenger airlines supported about 3% of world GDP in 2019, according to Moody’s.

The development of a vaccine will be key in determining the industry’s recovery, both fundamentally and financially, while more government support will probably be necessary to ensure airlines survive, Moody’s said.

“With an effective coronavirus vaccine likely not available before well into 2021 – and likely longer to cover potential mutations of the virus and to ensure adequate dosage supply for the masses – additional government support will be required for the airline industry if employment levels are to be maintained near already reduced levels, and potentially to stave off additional airline restructurings and insolvency proceedings,” Moody’s said.

British Airways, the world’s biggest operator of Boeing's 747 aircraft, is retiring its entire fleet of the jumbo jets with immediate effect because of the damage the coronavirus has done to air travel.

“It is unlikely our magnificent ‘queen of the skies’ will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has warned it is set to post a first-half net loss of about HK$9.9bn (€1.1bn) as the coronavirus decimates air travel, with the Hong Kong carrier flying less than 1% of its usual number of passengers in recent months.

International aviation remains “incredibly uncertain” because of virus-related border restrictions, chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam said.

The airline and its Cathay Dragon unit flew 27,106 passengers last month, down 99.1% from June 2019, with a passenger load factor of just 27.3%. It said it is yet to see any significant signs of improvement.

- additional reporting Bloomberg