Tourism sector sees major rise in staycation interest

Most of the searches are for the West of the country with little increase in interest for Dublin, up by just 6%.
Tourism sector sees major rise in staycation interest
Road signs pointing the way to the Ring of Kerry and Killarney
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 09:39 AM
Greg Murphy

Kerry, Sligo and Galway have seen a huge jump in interest for a staycation this year.

That is according to a survey by myhome.ie which showed searches for Irish holiday homes were up 112% in June.

Most of the searches are for the West of the country with little increase in interest for Dublin, up by just 6%.

During March and April of this year, there was a decline in searches for Irish holiday homes online.

March saw a 48% year-on-year decline, while April saw a 41% decline over the same period.

In May, however, there was a 28% increase compared with the same period in 2019 as the roadmap for lockdown easing began.

Read More

Almost 10% of SMEs forced to close permanently due to Covid-19 shutdown

The counties which saw the biggest increase in searches as tourist destinations for 'staycationers' include:

  • Kerry: up 107% 
  • Sligo: up 105% 
  • Galway: up 83% 
  • Clare: up 57% 
  • Donegal: up 45%

    “These findings reflect the huge pent-up demand that exists among people after three months of lockdown, which will have a much-needed knock-on effect for a hospitality sector that has suffered badly as a result of Covid-19 restrictions," said Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie.

    "People need a holiday to look forward to after a tough year, and it looks like the domestic economy will benefit from the Government’s continued guidance to avoid non-essential foreign travel.”

    Read More

    Up to third-level institutions to defer opening dates for first years, minister says

    More in this section

    Flag of Ireland sticking in 50 Euro banknotes.(series) Almost 10% of SMEs forced to close permanently due to Covid-19 shutdown
    Irish government cabinet meeting Government ministers say banks committed to 'success' of €2bn Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme
    Businessman giving a key and holding small house in hand. Covid-19: Rents dropped an average 3.3% this year in Ireland

    Latest

    Fergus Finlay

    Analysis

    Lunchtime News Wrap

    A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

    Sign up
    Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
    Live NewsePaper

    Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

    Subscribe today
    Revoiced
    Newsletter

    Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

    Sign up

    Most Read

    Family Notices