Tourism sector sees major rise in staycation interest

Kerry, Sligo and Galway have seen a huge jump in interest for a staycation this year.

That is according to a survey by myhome.ie which showed searches for Irish holiday homes were up 112% in June.

Most of the searches are for the West of the country with little increase in interest for Dublin, up by just 6%.

During March and April of this year, there was a decline in searches for Irish holiday homes online.

March saw a 48% year-on-year decline, while April saw a 41% decline over the same period.

In May, however, there was a 28% increase compared with the same period in 2019 as the roadmap for lockdown easing began.

The counties which saw the biggest increase in searches as tourist destinations for 'staycationers' include:

Kerry: up 107%

Sligo: up 105%

Galway: up 83%

Clare: up 57%

Donegal: up 45%

“These findings reflect the huge pent-up demand that exists among people after three months of lockdown, which will have a much-needed knock-on effect for a hospitality sector that has suffered badly as a result of Covid-19 restrictions," said Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie.

"People need a holiday to look forward to after a tough year, and it looks like the domestic economy will benefit from the Government’s continued guidance to avoid non-essential foreign travel.”