Commercial energy usage increases as the economy reopens

Energy consumption in commercial properties throughout Ireland is rising, with retail showing the biggest increase.

Between March and May, energy consumption in Ireland’s retail sector dropped to 57% of 2019 levels. However, in June, the figure rose to 86%, as Covid-19 restrictions were eased, and it is expected to continue increasing as more retailers re-open.

The data was compiled for the Savills-Pinergy Energy Monitor, a joint initiative between property advisors Savills and energy company Pinergy.

The study also revealed that energy consumption amongst office occupiers rebounded from 53% between March and May to 74% in June of 2019 levels. Energy consumption in the hospitality sector, comprising hotels, pubs and restaurants, increased to 54% at the end of June, and this figure is expected to increase with many holidaymakers planning ‘staycations’ over the summer months.

Elsewhere, energy consumption in the professional, science and technology sectors was at 79% of 2019 levels in June, while agriculture – an essential service – rose from 87% to 97% of 2019 levels in the last month. Meanwhile, the health and leisure sector has seen a small decline, from 50% to 46% - with many health & leisure operators having experienced lower consumer demand or being unable to open.

Peter Bastable, Director at Pinergy said they expect that demand for energy will continue to increase as many businesses and properties begin to reopen and restrictions are further eased.

"However, social distancing restrictions will continue to impact on some commercial properties like offices leading to lower levels of energy consumption than we saw in 2019.”

Sharyn McAndrew, Head of Energy & Sustainability at Savills Ireland commented said it was positive to see a recovery in energy consumption. "But I suspect it will be some time before we see a return to pre-Covid consumption levels."