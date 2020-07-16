Job vacancies increased in May and June, index shows

Ireland’s employment market saw an increase in vacancies for May and June, according to the latest jobs index.

Data from IrishJobs.ie reveals that job postings increased by 14% from May to June, with June 30 marking the busiest day for postings.

This spike in activity came as Ireland entered phase three of the Government’s road map for reopening society and businesses.

Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, the majority of sectors experienced a decline in job vacancies, with an average decrease of 51% in job postings for the wider period of March to June.

Within this, Monday May 4 proved to be the low point for job vacancies.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, job vacancies have declined significantly with the majority of industries experiencing a recruitment freeze. Orla Moran

Tourism, travel and airlines -100%; hotel and catering -95%; beauty, hair care, leisure and sport -87%; HR and recruitment -77%; and sales -74% were among the industries most affected.

Others including telecoms -1%; pharmaceutical and food -7%; and banking and finance services and insurance -34% remained more resilient.

However, of the 31 individual sectors analysed in the latest index, 26 experienced an increase in vacancies in the month of June.

The beauty, haircare, leisure & sport (+206%) sector recorded the largest increase in job vacancies for June followed by marketing (+125%) and hotel and catering (+91%).

During this period, medical professionals and healthcare (+16%), engineering and utilities (+11%), and science, pharmaceutical and food (+10%) were the most active industries, generating the largest portion of job vacancies overall.

Despite an increase in job postings during the period of May to June, overall vacancies still remain 54% below February’s pre-Covid-19 index levels, with sectors including tourism, travel and airlines (-100%) continuing to experience the negative impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

Orla Moran, general manager of Irishjobs.ie, said: “The latest IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index is a timely indicator of post-lockdown recruitment trends in Ireland.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, job vacancies have declined significantly with the majority of industries experiencing a recruitment freeze, as they navigated through extremely uncertain times.

“One sector that remained active was the medical and healthcare professionals’ group which generated the largest portion of job vacancies during this time.

“However, the findings from the latest index signals that the overall employment market is starting to reopen and rebound, with a 14% increase in job postings over the period of May to June.

“The Government’s soon to be announced jobs stimulus package will have a central role to play, both in saving existing jobs and creating new ones.

“Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has suggested that the package will be radical and far reaching.

“We’ve no doubt that this support will be welcomed by many industries and business communities who are currently experiencing challenging times.

“The extension of the temporary wage subsidy scheme to the end of the year would certainly be welcomed by employers and affords them greater clarity and breathing space as they plan for the rest of the year and make provisions for a potential second wave. “