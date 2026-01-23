Batches of infant formula manufactured in Ireland recalled due to contamination risk

FSAI said the implicated products were manufactured by Danone in Ireland and exported to a number of EU countries, the UK, and third countries
Batches of infant formula manufactured in Ireland recalled due to contamination risk

Baches of infant formula manufactured by Danone in Ireland are being recalled due to a risk of contamination which can cause food poisoning.

Fri, 23 Jan, 2026 - 17:52
Martin Claffey

Baches of infant formula manufactured by Danone in Ireland are being recalled due to a risk of contamination which can cause food poisoning.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said on Friday that Danone is recalling specific batches of its infant formula and follow-on formula due to the potential presence of cereulide. The implicated products were manufactured in Ireland and exported to a number of EU countries, the UK, and third countries. 

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Intel to Announce Plans This Week to Cut More Than 20% of Staff Intel Q1 forecasts miss market estimates after struggles to meet booming demand
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland S Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Ryanair press conference Finding the X factor: Who needs wifi at 30,000 feet, and who will pay for it?
<p>Irish drinks producer C&amp;C Group which owns Bulmers cider and Tennent's lager on Friday cut its fiscal 2026 profit forecast, blaming weak confidence following November’s UK budget that altered buying habits and saddled demand, sending shares down to a near 17-year low.</p>

Bulmers owner C&C stock price slumps as 'soft' UK market dampens profits

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited