Batches of infant formula manufactured in Ireland recalled due to contamination risk
Baches of infant formula manufactured by Danone in Ireland are being recalled due to a risk of contamination which can cause food poisoning.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said on Friday that Danone is recalling specific batches of its infant formula and follow-on formula due to the potential presence of cereulide. The implicated products were manufactured in Ireland and exported to a number of EU countries, the UK, and third countries.