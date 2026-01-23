Amazon planning thousands of job cuts next week

Cuts could begin as soon as Tuesday
Amazon planning thousands of job cuts next week

Amazon is planning a second round of job cuts next week as part of its broader goal of trimming some 30,000 corporate workers, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Fri, 23 Jan, 2026 - 16:46
Greg Bensinger

Amazon is planning a second round of job cuts next week as part of its broader goal of trimming some 30,000 corporate workers, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The company in October cut some 14,000 white-collar jobs, about half of the 30,000 target first reported by Reuters. The total this time is expected to be roughly the same as last year and could begin as soon as Tuesday, the people said, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss Amazon’s plans.

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Bulmers owner C&C stock price slumps as 'soft' UK market dampens profits Bulmers owner C&C stock price slumps as 'soft' UK market dampens profits
Intel to Announce Plans This Week to Cut More Than 20% of Staff Intel Q1 forecasts miss market estimates after struggles to meet booming demand
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland S Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Baby formula milk price probe

Batches of infant formula manufactured in Ireland recalled due to contamination risk

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited