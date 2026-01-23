Marketing guru uses Ryanair CEO as example to start-ups of raising their brand profile

Start-up firms should “optimise for surprise” and don’t spend a lot of time doing things that “nobody will notice” in order to grab people’s attention, marketing guru Rory Sutherland has said, pointing to Ryanair's chief executive as someone who is able to keep things fun.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the Pendulum Summit in Dublin, Mr Sutherland said that competing with entrenched competitors is unlikely to be effective and instead companies should consider new angles of attack.