Finding the X factor: Who needs wifi at 30,000 feet, and who will pay for it?

A social-media feud between Elon Musk and Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary over the cost of fitting Starlink's WiFi service has reignited a long-running debate in aviation: who really needs internet at 30,000 feet - and who is willing to pay for it?

For long-haul carriers chasing premium travellers with loyalty perks, video calls and seamless streaming are fast becoming non-negotiable. But for short-haul and budget airlines like Ryanair, the economics look less compelling.