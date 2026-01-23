SMEs can use employee equity to retain top talent, says EHS chief

Giving staff a share in the company boosts loyalty and talent retention, says EHS International, a specialist in training, fire and rescue, recruitment, and support services
Chris Mee, founder of EHS International, who has made employees and contractors across all divisions of the company official shareholders as part of a newly launched share scheme.

Fri, 23 Jan, 2026 - 07:40
Joe Dermody

Employee ownership is an innovative way to boost key staff retention and to attract new talent into smaller companies.

One Irish SME that is aligning employee equity with its talent strategy is EHS International, a consultancy delivering training, fire and rescue, recruitment, and support services. EHS is using equity as a motivator for staff, strengthening company identity while it competes for talent with multinationals and other larger employers.

