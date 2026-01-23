SMEs can use employee equity to retain top talent, says EHS chief
Employee ownership is an innovative way to boost key staff retention and to attract new talent into smaller companies.
One Irish SME that is aligning employee equity with its talent strategy is EHS International, a consultancy delivering training, fire and rescue, recruitment, and support services. EHS is using equity as a motivator for staff, strengthening company identity while it competes for talent with multinationals and other larger employers.