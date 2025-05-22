Over half of gen Z and millennial workers live paycheck to paycheck, survey finds

More than 23,000 young workers across 44 countries took part in the survey including 415 from Ireland
Over half of gen Z and millennial workers live paycheck to paycheck, survey finds

The survey was conducted by Deloitte. It is estimated that these two generations will account for nearly three-quarters of all employees by 2030. Picture: Sam Boal/Rolling news 

Thu, 22 May, 2025 - 00:05
Ronan Smyth

Just over half of millennial and gen Z workers are living paycheck to paycheck, with many expressing concern that they will not be able to retire with a degree of financial comfort, a new survey has found.

The latest edition of the Deloitte 'Gen Z and Millennial Global Survey' comes as gen Z and millennials continue to become an ever more important part of the global workforce. It is estimated that these two generations will account for nearly three-quarters of all employees by 2030.

The survey found that 56% of gen Z workers and 53% of millennial workers in Ireland live paycheck to paycheck — similar to levels seen in other countries — while 43% of gen Z and millennial workers say they struggle to pay all their living expenses each month.

It found that 47% of Millennials fear that they will not be able to retire with financial comfort. This concern drops to 38% among gen Z.

Deloitte’s HR strategy and technology director Vipin Tanwar said: “Gen Z and Millennials want meaningful, flexible forward-focused work environments,” citing the survey which showed 87% of gen Zs and 91% of Mmllennials say purpose is key to job satisfaction.

“They are ambitious but aren’t just working for a salary. This represents a big generational shift where purpose and personal-development aren’t just ‘nice-to-haves’ anymore, they are valid expectations,” he said.

The survey also found that 66% of gen Zs and 39% of millennials are upskilling weekly, with 48% already using GenAI at work.

It also shows a gap in workplace support, with most respondents reporting that managers fall short in providing guidance or addressing mental health needs.

According to Deloitte, over 23,000 young workers across 44 countries took part in the survey including 415 from Ireland. This number comprises 309 Gen Z individuals and 106 millennials.

Read More

Banks eager to give out 'a lot more' loans for house building as billions available

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Apple to build Mac mini computers in US Apple to build Mac mini computers in US
Stripe hits €135bn valuation as payment volume soars Stripe hits €135bn valuation as payment volume soars
Healthcare services firm Uniphar records strong 2025 with revenue hitting €3bn  Healthcare services firm Uniphar records strong 2025 with revenue hitting €3bn 
#Working Life
<p>Patrick and John Collison, founders of Stripe.</p>

Collison brothers' Stripe expresses interest in acquiring PayPal

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited