Over half of gen Z and millennial workers live paycheck to paycheck, survey finds

Just over half of millennial and gen Z workers are living paycheck to paycheck, with many expressing concern that they will not be able to retire with a degree of financial comfort, a new survey has found.

The latest edition of the Deloitte 'Gen Z and Millennial Global Survey' comes as gen Z and millennials continue to become an ever more important part of the global workforce. It is estimated that these two generations will account for nearly three-quarters of all employees by 2030.