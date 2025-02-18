Helen Dixon to step down from ComReg after one year
Former Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has announced she is standing down from her role with ComReg, Ireland's telecommunications regulator, just one year after joining the organisation.
Posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday, Ms Dixon said she was departing from Comreg after 18 years in regulatory leadership roles but did not give any indication of what her next role will be.
"I’m going to try something new. After over 18 years in regulatory leadership roles, and in particular, in global digital regulation, I’ve decided that the time is right to come at the questions and hopefully better answers from some different angles."
Thanking her colleagues and wider stakeholders, Ms Dixon added: "I don’t know at this point what form(s) my next act will take. I’m going to take a little time to reflect on that."
The former Data Protection Commissioner joined ComReg in February 2024, with the move signalled by then Communications Minister Eamon Ryan in late 2023.
Prior to her appointment, she led the Data Protection Commission for 10 years.
On behalf of ComReg, Chairperson Garrett Blaney thanked Ms Dixon for the experience, knowledge and insights that she brought to ComReg during her tenure as a Commissioner.