Helen Dixon to step down from ComReg after one year

Former Data Protection Commissioner did not indicate what her next role would likely be 
Helen Dixon to step down from ComReg after one year

Helen Dixon announced her departure from ComReg on Tuesday

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025 - 16:21
Emer Walsh

Former Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has announced she is standing down from her role with ComReg, Ireland's telecommunications regulator, just one year after joining the organisation. 

Posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday, Ms Dixon said she was departing from Comreg after 18 years in regulatory leadership roles but did not give any indication of what her next role will be. 

"I’m going to try something new. After over 18 years in regulatory leadership roles, and in particular, in global digital regulation, I’ve decided that the time is right to come at the questions and hopefully better answers from some different angles."

Thanking her colleagues and wider stakeholders, Ms Dixon added: "I don’t know at this point what form(s) my next act will take. I’m going to take a little time to reflect on that."

The former Data Protection Commissioner joined ComReg in February 2024, with the move signalled by then Communications Minister Eamon Ryan in late 2023. 

Prior to her appointment, she led the Data Protection Commission for 10 years. 

On behalf of ComReg, Chairperson Garrett Blaney thanked Ms Dixon for the experience, knowledge and insights that she brought to ComReg during her tenure as a Commissioner.

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand
Revolut ponders share sale in 2026 Revolut ponders share sale in 2026
Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend
<p>New roles: (top row) Jack McLoughlin, Eimear Flanagan, Pat Nash; (bottom row) Joanne Uí Chrualaoich, Nadine Conlon, Marty Patterson. </p>

S Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited