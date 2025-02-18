Kerry Group expects revenue to drop by €1bn following sale of dairy division

Last year, Kerry Group announced that it would shift towards becoming a purely taste and nutrition company following its sale of Kerry Dairy Ireland
Kerry Group expects revenue to drop by €1bn following sale of dairy division

Chief executive of Kerry Group Edmond Scanlon said: 'Volume growth was led by strong performance in the Americas through foodservice innovations and increased nutritional renovation across a broad range of customers.'

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025 - 10:47
Ronan Smyth

Revenue at Kerry Group is expected to see a €1bn reduction following the company’s decision to divest from its dairy processing division and sell it to Kerry Co-op, its preliminary results for 2024 show.

Last year, Kerry Group announced that it would shift towards becoming a purely taste and nutrition company following its sale of Kerry Dairy Ireland. In November, agreement was reached to sell the business for a total expected consideration of €500 million, with phase one of the transaction for a 70% shareholding completing on December 31, 2024.

According to the company’s preliminary results, it generated a revenue of just under €8bn during 2024 — a slight decrease compared to 2023. Of that, just over €1bn comes from “discontinued operations” which includes Kerry Dairy Ireland.

This resulted in revenue from continuing operations for the year of €6.9bn. Earnings before various deductions increased by 7.4% to €1.25bn — up from nearly €1.165bn in 2023. Net debt at the end of the year was €1.9bn.

Volume for the year grew by 3.4% which was led by its snacks, beverage and bakery divisions. Pricing fell by 2.1% reflecting easing input cost deflation in the year.

Chief executive of Kerry Group Edmond Scanlon said their continued volume progression in their “Taste & Nutrition” division as well as their “strong margin expansion across the business” contributed to their “strong performance” across the year.

“Volume growth was led by strong performance in the Americas through foodservice innovations and increased nutritional renovation across a broad range of customers,” he said.

Kerry said 2024 saw the company pivot towards becoming a “pure-play global business to business taste and nutrition company”.

In its outlook for the year, Kerry Group said it is “well positioned for strong market outperformance” given its “unique positioning with customers as an innovation and renovation partner”.

“Kerry will continue to evolve strategically and develop its taste and nutrition portfolio in areas where it can create the most value.” 

Mr Scanlon added that Kerry Group expects to deliver volume growth and strong margin expansion this year “resulting in constant currency adjusted earnings per share growth of 7% to 11%, after the dilution from the Kerry Dairy Ireland disposal”.

Read More

Kerry Group completes first phase of Dairy Ireland division disposal

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand
Revolut ponders share sale in 2026 Revolut ponders share sale in 2026
Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>New roles: (top row) Jack McLoughlin, Eimear Flanagan, Pat Nash; (bottom row) Joanne Uí Chrualaoich, Nadine Conlon, Marty Patterson. </p>

S Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited