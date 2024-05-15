Ballygowan maker Britvic revenue rises amid higher demand
Ballygowan owner Britvic said it is poised to sustainably outperform the beverage market and its own top-line growth rate following an “exceptional” start to the year, driven by a rise in volumes.
In a trading update, the company posted an 11% rise in revenue to £880m (€1bn) during the first three months, while profit after tax increased 10% to £59.9m.
Shares soared around 11% in early trading on the company's optimistic outlook.
Simon Litherland, Britvic chief executive said the company performance was “underpinned” by volume growth of 4.4%.
Increased demand experienced by the drinks manufacturer, which also makes MiWadi, Club, Cidona and TK, suggested the State’s new Deposit and Return Scheme had little impact on the company so far this year.
The company also reported substantial growth for its Pepsi MAX, Ballygowan, MiWadi, Fruit Shoot and Lipton drinks despite some inflationary pressures lingering.
Britvic’s market growth follows a 38% increase in investment into its brand during the period.
The company announced its third share buyback of £75m over the next 12 months, reflecting its “strong earnings, free cashflow generation, and positive outlook.”
Britvic is a leading supplier of soft drinks and water to pubs, clubs and restaurants as well as retailers in Ireland.
Britvic Ireland is one of the oldest soft drinks companies in the world and remains the only large-scale soft drinks manufacturer in the Republic of Ireland employing 360 people across the island.