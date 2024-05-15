PTSB cuts mortgage rates again, fuelling further activity in the market

PTSB fuelled activity in the mortgage market further by cutting its rate on its fixed-term products for the third time in the last five months.

The lender reduced its 3-year fixed-rate mortgage products for new and existing customers by up to 1.05%, cutting the rate to as low as 3.8% depending on loan-to-value.

Patrick Farrell, PTSB retail banking director said PTSB made the cut in a “desire to win new business” and said it is “placing a particular focus on cuts to 3-year fixed term rates”.

In addition, the bank has announced a series of reductions across its wider fixed-rate mortgage product offering, over terms from 2-7 years, available from the end of May.

PTSB also said it is reducing its 3-year, so called “green fixed rates” for customers with more energy efficient homes, starting from 3.50% for loan-to-value (LTV) of 0-60% for mortgages of €250,000 or higher. These customers make up a smaller portion of the lenders loan book.

Since the start of the year there has been a frenzy of activity among lenders currently operating in the market to swell their loan books further.

Lenders in the retail banking market in the Republic have benefitted from a campaign of interest rate hikes introduced by the European Central Bank (ECB) but they may come under pressure to offer more attractive rates in the coming months as fresh competition enters the market and customers coming off fixed-rate contracts shop around.

Spanish financial service provider, Bankinter, which operates Avant Money, said it is applying for a full Irish banking licence and entering the deposit market.

Meanwhile, the ECB are expected to announce at least one rate reduction before it breaks for the summer in August.

In a recent trading update, PTSB’s share of the mortgage market declined slightly in the first three months but the lender continued to benefit from high interest rates implemented by the ECB.

PTSB’s market share of new mortgage drawdowns was 13.4%, a decline of two percentage points compared to the final three months of 2023, driven mainly by switching activity.

However, PTSB was boosted by a net interest income increase of 10% compared to the first three months of 2023, reflecting the ECB rate hikes and a swelling loan book and customer base.

This jump was partly offset by higher interest bearing retail deposits, as the lender recorded an overall rise in deposit volumes.

Net loans declined by 1% to €21.3bn as slower levels of new lending were exceeded by repayments and redemptions and business lending doubled to €80m in the quarter as cost pressures weigh on SMEs.

PTSB remains optimistic on its outlook as it reiterated guidance for the year and chief executive Eamonn Crowley said the lender recorded “a strong financial performance”.

The lender also reported its net interest margin also increased to 2.31%, rising five basis points higher in the same period.