Paddy Power owner Flutter does not anticipate 'significant' job losses in Ireland as it evolves its online offering

The company employs about 12,000 staff in its 230 retail shops across the Republic
Paddy Power owner Flutter does not anticipate 'significant' job losses in Ireland as it evolves its online offering

Last year, Flutter announced it would permanently shutter 21 Paddy Power bookies in the Republic, affecting 78 jobs.

Tue, 14 May, 2024 - 18:09
Cáit Caden and Ronan Smyth

Paddy Paddy owner Flutter said it did not envisage “significant” job losses in Ireland, as the betting giant continues to move more operations online.

Speaking after a trading update, Flutter’s chief financial officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson said the company’s retail presence across the Republic was “still important” as it continued its “evolution from retail to online”. 

Mr Edgecliffe-Johnson said “there are no plans for significant job losses” at its Irish operations and, while it continues to review its estate, it also is keeping an eye on “better sites” for bookmakers across the country.

The company employs about 12,000 staff across its 230 retail shops across the Republic.

Last year, Flutter announced it would permanently shutter 21 Paddy Power bookies in the Republic, affecting 78 jobs.

'Committed to Ireland'

Mr Edgecliffe-Johnson also told reporters the company remained “committed to Ireland” and would remain incorporated and a tax resident in Ireland despite recently moving its stock listing to New York.

Meanwhile, the company continues to invest in safer gambling measures in response to a global crackdown on poor betting practices that can affect vulnerable customers. The company injects about $100m (€92.4m) into measures to line up with the changing regulatory environment for gambling firms.

“We’re happy to put our money where our mouth is,” Mr Edgecliffe-Johnson said.

Flutter shares fell 2% in late trading after the company posted an increase in net losses during the first three months of the year.

Net losses

The company’s net losses rose to $177m, compared to $111m during the same period a year earlier.

The company said the net loss came following non-cash charges of $356m. Of this, €172m was said to be “acquired intangibles amortisation” while $184m was the fair value change in Fox Option liability.

Fox Corporation has an option to acquire 18.6% of Flutter’s market leading FanDuel business in the US.

However, the company also posted revenue of $3.4bn, up from $2.9bn during the same period last year. The betting company’s average number of monthly players also increased from 12,349 to 13,722.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 46% to $514m.

Despite the higher losses, Flutter said it was confident in its 2024 guidance, with chief executive of the company Peter Jackson saying it is “focused on continuing to expand our player base, market share, and embedding future profits” particularly in the US.

Read More

Revenue at Paddy Power-owner up 16% but losses continue

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand
Revolut ponders share sale in 2026 Revolut ponders share sale in 2026
Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend
<p>New roles: (top row) Jack McLoughlin, Eimear Flanagan, Pat Nash; (bottom row) Joanne Uí Chrualaoich, Nadine Conlon, Marty Patterson. </p>

S Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited