Some 175 Irish jobs at risk as Indeed announces second round of global layoffs

Some 175 Irish positions at job search company Indeed have been put at risk as part of a second round of global layoffs facing the firm in the past two years.

Up to 70 people across three main divisions are expected to lose their jobs following what was largely considered a surprising announcement by the company.

The layoffs form part of plans for Indeed's global operations, with staff being informed on Monday that the company would cut 1,000 jobs worldwide as part of a move to “simplify” its organisational structures.

In an email to employees, chief executive Chris Hyam said, “We are not yet set up for sustainable growth."

“Our organization is still too complex, we still have significant duplication of effort and too many organizational layers that slow down decision-making.”

The cuts come after Indeed slashed 2,200 positions last year in a bid to trim costs amid slowing revenue.

The first round of layoffs saw roughly 220 Irish jobs cut, with the second round announced on Monday set to increase the total number of those laid off to almost 300.

It is understood that the latest rounds of layoffs will largely impact the Irish office's sales, client success and finance functions divisions.

In 2023, Indeed's Irish offices increased its redundancy packages for laid-off workers after a petition was signed by more than 600 staff members calling on the company to further engage with staff representatives.

Mr Hyams said the company will also pay out more in severance for “most employees” this time around.

Speaking on the latest round of layoffs, Head of Industrial Relations and Campaigns at the Financial Services Union, Gareth Murphy said: "Workers at Indeed are rightly upset and annoyed with the company."

"Last year's redundancies were extremely difficult and painful for staff. Over the last few months, the company had been really talking up its performance, so this comes as a real shock and blow."

Mr Murphy added that the cuts point to further evidence that tech layoffs have not gone away, with the sector continuing to contract from its pandemic-induced buoyancy.

"Our members are asking the employer to engage with their union, to agree to a voluntary process and improve the redundancy term offer from last year." Mr Murphy concluded.