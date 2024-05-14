Some 175 Irish jobs at risk as Indeed announces second round of global layoffs

Jobs platform said up to 70 Irish roles will be cut
Some 175 Irish jobs at risk as Indeed announces second round of global layoffs

The first round of layoffs saw roughly 220 Irish jobs cut, with the second round announced on Monday set to increase the total number of those laid off to almost 300. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Tue, 14 May, 2024 - 17:52
Emer Walsh

Some 175 Irish positions at job search company Indeed have been put at risk as part of a second round of global layoffs facing the firm in the past two years.

Up to 70 people across three main divisions are expected to lose their jobs following what was largely considered a surprising announcement by the company. 

The layoffs form part of plans for Indeed's global operations, with staff being informed on Monday that the company would cut 1,000 jobs worldwide as part of a move to “simplify” its organisational structures.

In an email to employees, chief executive Chris Hyam said, “We are not yet set up for sustainable growth." 

“Our organization is still too complex, we still have significant duplication of effort and too many organizational layers that slow down decision-making.”

The cuts come after Indeed slashed 2,200 positions last year in a bid to trim costs amid slowing revenue.

The first round of layoffs saw roughly 220 Irish jobs cut, with the second round announced on Monday set to increase the total number of those laid off to almost 300. 

It is understood that the latest rounds of layoffs will largely impact the Irish office's sales, client success and finance functions divisions.

In 2023, Indeed's Irish offices increased its redundancy packages for laid-off workers after a petition was signed by more than 600 staff members calling on the company to further engage with staff representatives.

Mr Hyams said the company will also pay out more in severance for “most employees” this time around.

Speaking on the latest round of layoffs, Head of Industrial Relations and Campaigns at the Financial Services Union, Gareth Murphy said: "Workers at Indeed are rightly upset and annoyed with the company."

"Last year's redundancies were extremely difficult and painful for staff. Over the last few months, the company had been really talking up its performance, so this comes as a real shock and blow."

Mr Murphy added that the cuts point to further evidence that tech layoffs have not gone away, with the sector continuing to contract from its pandemic-induced buoyancy.

"Our members are asking the employer to engage with their union, to agree to a voluntary process and improve the redundancy term offer from last year." Mr Murphy concluded.  

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand
Revolut ponders share sale in 2026 Revolut ponders share sale in 2026
Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend
<p>New roles: (top row) Jack McLoughlin, Eimear Flanagan, Pat Nash; (bottom row) Joanne Uí Chrualaoich, Nadine Conlon, Marty Patterson. </p>

S Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited