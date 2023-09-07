Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Gerard Casey has been promoted to CEO with financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, based in Dublin. He replaces Ronan Reid, who now takes on a senior ambassadorial role for Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland. Gerard will report directly to Mark Kaplan, chief operating officer. Gerard joined the firm in 2020 and was previously director of sales, responsible for client- and market-facing teams in Ireland. He previously held a prominent position as a senior leader at RBC Capital Markets in Europe. He previously spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs, working in trading and leadership capacities. He also spent three years at Lehman Brothers as an equity trader.
Shelah McMahon has been appointed as director of public sector with Ergo, the IT solutions provider and long-standing partner to Government and to public sector organisations. Shelah will oversee Ergo’s Public Sector Centre of Excellence across its Dublin, Cork, and Limerick offices, consolidating key service offerings across digital, cloud and managed services. Shelah previously spent five years as head of public sector sales at Vodafone Ireland, worked with Government on the delivery of digital infrastructure and services. Shelah brings 20 years’ experience leading high performing, ambitious teams. Ergo delivers services from Micromail (software licensing consultancy), IT resourcing, cloud, and applications and software services.
Jeppe Rasmussen has been appointed as partnerships manager with emergency medical response charity Critical. A new role for the network of volunteer doctors and responders, he will work with corporate and business communities, public and private grant makers, foundations, major donors and funding bodies. Jeppe previously worked with the Danish Red Cross in his native Denmark. He also co-founded an agency providing campaign development, coaching, workshops and digital fundraising for Scandinavian charities. He moved to Ireland in 2019 and set up his own business consulting with Irish charities. He worked with Cork Simon for two years as partnerships manager before joining Critical.
Jonathan Rockett has been appointed as CEO with Datalex, a digital retail technology focused on the airline market. He will join the board early in Q4, and will work alongside Sean Corkery, who recently announced his intention to retire from the company, until the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition. Jonathan joins Datalex from Ding, where he is currently both managing director and chief financial officer (CFO), and where he made a significant contribution to the growth of the business, including a sale to private equity in 2021. He previously held senior positions in Paddy Power (now part of Flutter Entertainment Plc.) and PwC.
Brian Farrell has been appointed as CEO of Kepak Foods Division, part of Irish food company Kepak Group. An experienced food business professional, Brian previously held several executive roles with Glanbia plc and IBI Corporate Finance. Most recently, he was a member of the Glanbia Nutritionals executive team, overseeing product management across nutrition activities and leading all corporate development activity. Having trained as a chartered accountant with KPMG, Brian became a director of IBI Corporate Finance, providing M&A, funding, and strategic advice to a range of clients across industry sectors. Brian is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.
Ian Spaulding has been appointed as CEO with assurance specialist LRQA, replacing Paul Butcher who is stepping down as CEO to support the board in an advisory capacity. Ian has spent more than 25 years in Asia, Europe and USA, building, leading and growing assurance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) businesses. In his early career, Ian worked at Sears Holdings, KPMG and BSR. In 2013, Ian founded sustainability and supply chain assurance services firm Elevate, which now serves 350 companies globally. In 2022, Elevate was acquired by LRQA. Ian took up the role of chief growth officer and then led the assessments business unit.