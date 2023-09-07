Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Gerard Casey has been promoted to CEO with financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, based in Dublin. He replaces Ronan Reid, who now takes on a senior ambassadorial role for Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland. Gerard will report directly to Mark Kaplan, chief operating officer. Gerard joined the firm in 2020 and was previously director of sales, responsible for client- and market-facing teams in Ireland. He previously held a prominent position as a senior leader at RBC Capital Markets in Europe. He previously spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs, working in trading and leadership capacities. He also spent three years at Lehman Brothers as an equity trader.

Shelah McMahon has been appointed as director of public sector with Ergo, the IT solutions provider and long-standing partner to Government and to public sector organisations. Shelah will oversee Ergo’s Public Sector Centre of Excellence across its Dublin, Cork, and Limerick offices, consolidating key service offerings across digital, cloud and managed services. Shelah previously spent five years as head of public sector sales at Vodafone Ireland, worked with Government on the delivery of digital infrastructure and services. Shelah brings 20 years’ experience leading high performing, ambitious teams. Ergo delivers services from Micromail (software licensing consultancy), IT resourcing, cloud, and applications and software services.