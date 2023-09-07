Cork Opera House seeks creative leaders to drive new productions

Cork Opera House is to host two new Theatre Artist in Residence programme initiatives from November this year until October 2024.

Candidates in the Irish arts sector are invited to apply for the positions of creative producer in residence (Opera), alongside a new conductor in residence (Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra).

They will join current theatre artist in residence, Jody O’Neill, who has helped the Opera House develop more accessible and inclusive performances.

The successful candidates in both roles will work with Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO and artistic director, on developing operatic and orchestral programming.

“We see our orchestral and operatic programming as an integral part of our identity here at Cork Opera House,” said Eibhlín Gleeson. “We feel a great responsibility and commitment to developing a wide-reaching and excellent quality programme, that appeals to existing patrons and hopefully brings new fans across these programmes.

“We also feel that it’s very important that these programming streams are futureproofed and that appropriate resources are found to support them so that future generations can continue to enjoy operatic and orchestral programming at Cork Opera House.”

The creative producer in residence will help to develop a five-year strategic plan for operatic programming for the Opera House.

The conductor in residence will work to secure the future of the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, formed in 2015. They will conduct the orchestra for a minimum of 50% of the orchestral programme over a one-year period, up to four mainstage projects. The conductor will also deliver outreach, inclusion and audience development initiatives to see the orchestra deepen links with community partners.

The closing date for applications is Monday, September 18, and candidates will be shortlisted for an in-person interview in early October.