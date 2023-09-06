'Sobering' startup funding this year shows investors are still spooked

Startup funding fell dramatically to €460m during the first half of the year, a decrease of 40% compared with the same period a year earlier, a new report shows.

Industry representative body TechIreland said its latest Startup Funding Review is “sobering” and showed investors continued to be spooked by a volatile economic environment of interest rate hikes and stubborn inflation.

“A stronger government response is needed. Ideally, the announcement of a new seed and venture capital scheme with an enlarged budget together with improved incentives to drive angel investment,” said Brian Caulfield, chair at Scale Ireland.

The number of funding rounds for early-stage rounds continued to drop, and are down 80% on pre-pandemic levels.

Funding decreased in most sectors compared to last year. Funding in Healthtech was down 70%, fintech declined by 40%, agritech fell by 80%, and cleantech dropped by 70% albeit the number of cleantech companies increased sharply.

Funding into artificial intelligence increased.

In the first half, 112 companies fundraised in this period, which is the highest for many years, indicating that there is still interest in Ireland’s start-up scene but it is receiving less funds than in previous years.

“Ireland's drop in venture capital raised is less extreme than either global or European benchmarks. The fact that more deals are being done than ever in Ireland is an impressive bucking of the broader trend,” said Yoram Wijngaarde, with Amsterdam-based Dealroom.

Around 40 of the companies that raised did not disclose the amount.

Funding into Dublin companies dropped sharply. However, Galway outperformed with €74m into 14 companies, as did Cork with €67m into nine companies.

Female founders remained resilient but still behind on male founded businesses, with €66m raised by 16 companies, the second-best performance in the last several years.

The top 10 largest investments included Cork’s Everseen which raised €65m and Nomupay which raised €50m.

An additional set of large investments went into environment and cleantech companies including €300m into renewable energy firm Amarenco.

These outliers are not included as they are for infrastructure rather than technology, said TechIreland.