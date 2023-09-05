New hybrid working offices open in West Cork

IWG, the world's largest provider of hybrid working solutions has opened a new flexible workspace in West Cork Business and Technology Park in Clonakilty through its subsidiary, Regus.

The 8,200 sq ft workspace will accommodate up to 150 people and will include co-working spaces, private spaces, meeting rooms and a business lounge.

As demand develops for hybrid working solutions, IWG plans to add 1,000 new locations in the next year, with Cork being one of Ireland's fastest-growing regional locations.

According to the hybrid solutions provider, demand for workspaces has performed strongly in the area, with a number of enquiries for space in IWG locations continuing to sharply increase.

The company's office opening in Clonakilty has been delivered in partnership with two local Dairy Co-ops - Drinagh and Lisavaird, who have entered into a management agreement with the Regus brand.

With an annual investment of around €50m into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

“We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Ireland with this latest opening in Cork," said Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG.

"As an important business hub, Clonakilty is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal."

Pat Moriarty CEO of Lisavaird Co-Op and Seamus Daly CEO of Drinagh Co-Op commented, “As two companies imbedded in the West Cork community for almost 100 years, we are excited by this opportunity to partner with IWG in creating a local employment hub.

"This facility will allow people who currently have to travel out of West Cork the chance to work locally as well as provide workspace for individuals and companies who may wish to establish themselves here."