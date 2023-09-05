Carlow cybersecurity company Stryve acquires US tech firm

Carlow cybersecurity company, Stryve has announced a majority share acquisition in US firm, Futuralis for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2018, Stryve is headed by chief executive, Andrew Tobin and has expanded across seven countries in its five years of operation, employing more than 100 people.

With locations across the US, India, South Africa, Morocco, Poland, the UK and Ireland, the company will add 35 new employees to the firm following the deal, in addition to 20 new organic hires this year.

Once completed, the group predicts an annual turnover in excess of €10m.

According to CEO, Andrew Tobin, Stryve's acquisition will give the Carlow firm "a strong foothold" in the Unites States, adding that joining forces with Futuralis offers "an exceptional opportunity to expand globally with a formidable multi-cloud offering."

Established in 2011, Futuralis is a technology firm based in Maryland. Just recently, the company successfully helped broadcast NASA's Artemis I Space Mission, providing a first-of-its-kind audience-immersive experience worldwide.

The firm currently employs 35 people with teams in Georgia, Texas, Colorado, and Washington, along with a development centre in Hyderabad, India.

Futuralis is an Amazon Web Service (AWS) advanced tier partner whose client list includes Equifax, Zillow, Amazon, The University of North Carolina, and the Emmy award-winning Felix & Paul Studio.

"Our mission is to provide innovative and scalable multi-cloud solutions, disaster recovery, backup, and cyber security expertise that protect our clients' data, promote cyber-safer work environments and ultimately give customers greater peace of mind," Mr Tobin continued.

"Incorporating AWS expertise into our offering significantly enhances Stryve’s overall value proposition. We’re excited about what the future holds.”

The Carlow company has said it will continue to invest in strategic partnerships and acquisitions, with further mergers to be announced later this year.

"Joining the Stryve family marks a pivotal moment," said Aravid Pamula, Founder and President of Futuralis.

"With our partnership, we’re poised to catapult our AWS services into the EMEA market, extend 24/7 managed services to our expanding global clientele, and fast-track the development of our AWS-centric innovations to meet the growing demands of our customers."