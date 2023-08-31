Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with TEKenable, Expleo, Ward Personnel, Classic Hits Radio, EIT Health and Greystar Ireland.

Stephen McCann has been appointed as client account director for UK and Ireland with digital services company TEKenable, responsible for growing new business and leading client engagement. Stephen brings over 20 years’ experience leading enterprise and digital transformation projects around the world, serving private and public sector with cloud installations and public cloud transformation. He started, grew and sold his own business — P2V Systems which he sold to ActionPoint in 2018, staying on until 2021, then went into consulting for various companies worldwide. He has also worked with the Keith Browse and BT organisations. TEKenable has 190 employees in UK, Ireland, Spain, Hungary, Nordics and UAE.

Rebecca Keenan has been appointed as global head of intelligent automation with engineering, technology and consulting service provider Expleo. She will help enterprises integrate more intelligent systems into their operations, using and Expleo's intelligent automation capabilities. The service utilises technologies such as AI, robotic process automation, optical character recognition (OCR), chatbots, process mining, and machine learning. She joined Expleo in 2016. She holds a degree in Computer Science and Business from TCD, and won the Kenneth Mulkearns Memorial Medal for coming top of her class. Rebecca is also passionate about diversity and inclusion in the workplace and often speaks publicly on the topic.

Anthony Savage has been appointed as business development manager with construction recruitment firm Ward Personnel. He will manage the sales and account management team and oversee business development across all regions. He brings over 30 years’ experience across a wide range of industries, having worked in sales and business development, recruitment, key account management, operations and compliance. “There is a real shortage of construction workers in Ireland and in Europe, both in trade and professional staff, and Ward Personnel has built a great team and infrastructure to support our client's needs,” said Anthony. Formed in 2010, the firm has offices in Dublin, Cork, Athlone and Poland.

Liam Thompson has been appointed as programme director with Classic Hits Radio, serving 296,000 adults each week in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Clare. He takes over from Colm Hayes, who continues to present 'Colm & Lucy In The Morning' with Lucy Kennedy. Liam brings 30 years of senior-level radio experience from Ireland, UK and Europe. He was group programme director for Communicorp, Virgin Radio, Magic Radio and RTÉ 2FM. Liam began his radio career began at Century Radio In 1990. Since then, he has held key programming roles at 98FM, RTÉ 2FM, Spin 1038 and Communicorp’s 42 radio stations in nine countries.

Graham Armitage has been appointed as MD of EIT Health Ireland-UK, the EU-funded network of 280 organisations with a remit to nurture health innovation. The founding director of health and ageing consultancy Innovo Insights, Graham was an aeronautical engineer in the Royal Air Force for almost 20 years and has spent the last 17 years advancing research to improve patient outcomes. He has also served as a trustee and board member with PTSD Resolution, and led business and innovation activity for Newcastle University’s ageing research, helping found the National Innovation Centre in Ageing at the University. He is also an honorary visiting professor at Brunel University.

David Kiernan has been appointed as regional operations manager at Greystar Ireland, the residential real estate investment and development management company with more than €500m deployed in the Irish market. Originally from Dublin, he brings over 20 years’ real estate operations management experience, notably working for a number of leading property management firms in Ireland. He holds an MSC in Real Estate from TU Dublin and a degree in Engineering from Leeds Beckett University. Kiernan who has a proven track record in the acquisition, stabilisation and operations of large-scale residential rental portfolios will be responsible for developing and executing operational strategies at Greystar Ireland.