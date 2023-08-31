New era for apprenticeships

Oscar-winning actor Daniel-Day Lewis will always be associated with method acting and his exquisite prowess in that field.

That’s why his move to Florence in the 1990s to learn the craft of shoe-making was so inspiring.

In so doing, he took on an entirely different role for himself — that of apprentice to master. Why he made that bold move, only he can say. But it’s likely that one of the reasons was a noble and worthy intention to release the cobbler within.

People would be happier and the world the better for it, if more of us looked within to what else we might be. If more of us paused, took stock and chose a road not yet taken, to journey — as apprentices — in a new and hopefully fulfilling direction.

One who dedicates every day of her professional life to ensuring that very opportunity is there is Dr Mary-Liz Trant. Under her directorship, the National Apprenticeship Office (NAO) has overseen the expansion of earn and learn opportunities for what has become known as ‘Generation Apprenticeship.’

With the help of a passionate and hardworking team, Generation Apprenticeship has arrived and thrived. Every day, many thousands of apprentices are in training on- and off-the-job, qualifying and graduating while enjoying employee status. As they benefit, so too do the employers who hire them. That is good for business and for our country.

Dr Mary-Liz Trant, Director of the National Apprenticeship Office.

Over the past nine or ten years the apprenticeship landscape in Ireland has changed dramatically.

“In that time, apprenticeships have been transformed,” says Dr Trant. “Right now, there are over 25,000 apprentices in training. Building on a proud and vibrant tradition of craft apprenticeships, a whole new range of 21st century occupations and skills are available via the apprenticeship route. From farming and horticulture — which were recently introduced — to hospitality, international financial services, software development, hairdressing and advanced supply chain management programmes.”

There are 72 national apprenticeship programmes currently available in about 18 different industry sectors of the economy. And there are 20 more programmes on the way.

“In the next year or two, we are likely to have close to 100 apprenticeship programmes on offer,” says Dr Trant. “In pretty much every career of interest, somebody can decide to pursue that and get a qualification through the apprenticeship mode of learning.”

There’s a definite buzz around all things apprentice related right now: “Within all sorts of industry sectors, the word is out about the investment the government is making in apprenticeships,” she says. “€250 million is being invested to support apprentices and employers this year. With the growth in interest and numbers we expect that to increase significantly again next year.”

The merits are many: “Once someone becomes an apprentice, they are also an employee,” says Dr Trant. “As learning on the job is part of the programme, apprentices are contributing almost immediately to the business.”

Industry is reaping the benefits and the NAO hears all about it. “The feedback we get from employers is positive. They really value apprenticeship. It's a great way of growing their businesses and in a market where it’s hard to get good people, it’s a great way of attracting people from all sorts of different backgrounds. There is a diversity they really value, one that many have been unable to tap into before.

“They are also finding that when apprentices graduate and are offered an opportunity to stay, they are tending to stay on for typically three to five years, all the while continuing to contribute to that employer.”

What happens at the end of an apprenticeship? “When apprentices get their qualification, they can choose to stay with the employer, if the employer offers them a job. The employer may or may not make this offer. They may or may not accept.

“A big ongoing goal for us is to shift the understanding of apprenticeship in Ireland. Apprenticeships offer one possible mode of learning and getting into a career. They are a viable choice and option for everyone, all genders, all abilities, all backgrounds.

“There are still some outdated understandings of apprenticeships around. Even in the school community. We still sometimes get career guidance counsellors saying they’re arranging a talk on apprenticeships and they’re just going to ask the boys to attend. Or that they’re going to select a group of students that they believe would want to hear about apprenticeship programmes.

“Why wouldn't everybody want to hear about a fantastic career in engineering or modern methods of construction? Why wouldn’t everyone want to know about getting an honours degree in international financial services? Or getting a biopharma qualification to work in that industry?”

The apprenticeship system is growing all the time. “There is an apprenticeship for quantity surveyors that is launching shortly which is really interesting. It is a Level 9 award, a masters level degree. Other apprenticeships in the pipeline include digital marketing and beauty therapy. Accountancy and social work apprenticeships may also open up.”

What about apprenticeships for the legal profession? “Not yet, but I think that may come,” Dr Trant replies.

“There is a firm policy now in Government and led by the Department of Further and Higher Education to invest in and to expand the apprenticeship system,” she says. “This is so exciting and positive for our society and economy. Through the National Training Fund employers pay a contribution and this funds the apprenticeship system. So there is a source of ongoing funding to grow and expand the system.”

Our conversation turns then to the phenomenon that is Generation Apprenticeship. Of the tagline, Dr Trant says: “The national Generation Apprenticeship campaign helps mobilise an apprenticeship community of over 40,000 active apprentices, graduates, employers, training and support staff. We've used this tagline to communicate that we are in this era of apprenticeship being at the heart of the education and training opportunities in Ireland. We have also used it to keep building that sense of a vibrant and proud apprenticeship community.”

She talks then about seeing an increasing sense of pride in the apprenticeship route to careers and qualifications, and how beneficial it is that apprenticeship options were introduced onto the CAO platform last year. “That was very much driven by [Minister for Further and Higher Education] Simon Harris,” she says. “We’ve had so much positive feedback since, where apprenticeship options are being discussed around kitchen tables alongside other education and training options after school. That one step is putting apprenticeships on the radar in a way that has not happened before.”

What’s next for the National Apprenticeship Office? “Getting more employers on board. That's essential. We've got 9,000 employers that are actively employing apprentices. A drop in the ocean given that there are 196,000 employers/businesses in the country.”

What figure would she like it to be? “I’d like us to have at least 20,000 employers employing apprentices at any one time. I think that’s very doable.”

So she says, and given her drive and her passion for the work and her track record at the helm of the National Apprenticeship Office, I have no doubt whatsoever that she’s right.