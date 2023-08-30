GoCar to further expand Irish network with €10m investment

Vehicle-sharing service, GoCar has announced an investment of €10m in its Irish network as its expands further across the country.

The service has also introduced two new vehicle types to its fleet, the 'GoLocal,' a smaller city vehicle aimed at short trips, and the 'GoExplore Plus,' an SUV catering to families and longer journeys.

The ‘GoLocal’ model will be priced at €9 per hour/€50 daily, with the ‘GoExplore Plus’ costing €15 per hour or €80 per day.

The €10m investment will support GoCar's availability as well as range, with a total of 280 new vehicles being added to 149 locations across the country, spanning both urban and rural communities.

The company's fleet has seen a rise from 820 vehicles in January 2023 to 930 vehicles in July 2023, with the current investment supporting a further increase to more than 1100 vehicles in over 600 locations nationwide by the end of the year.

GoCar will also be launching a new website and app, with a new loyalty programme also planned for late 2023.

"Our investment reflects our dedication to increasing the availability of sustainable and flexible transport options to meet the evolving needs of our customers," Paul McNeice, Head of Country for GoCar.

"Our expansion beyond traditional urban centres aligns with our mission to make car sharing more accessible for drivers across the country in all the regions."

Research conducted by GoCar found that the service removes over 8,000 cars from Irish roads, with 62% of customers abstaining from car ownership while 57% actively use public transport.