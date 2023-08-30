Corporate Health Ireland acquired by UK services provider 

UK-based occupational and corporate health services provider PAM Group has marked its third acquisition this year as it expands further into the Irish market, purchasing Corporate Health Ireland for an undisclosed amount.

Employing more than 100 staff, CHI was established in 1999 and provides occupational health services across the country, with clinics in Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Dublin.

Reporting annual revenues of €11m, CHI will continue to be led by Dr Martin Hogan in Cork and Dr Sheelagh O'Brien in Dublin, with its brand identity being retained following the deal.

Spanning across both private and public sectors, CHI's services include medical assessments, absence management, flu vaccinations and health surveillance across pharmaceuticals, technology, manufacturing and professional services.

Its acquirer, PAM Group is a UK-based firm headquartered in Warrington, employing more than 700 people across its operations.

In 2022, the group posted revenues of £45m (€52.3m) and is on track to reach £55m (€64m) this year. Looking forward, the group is aiming to grow turnover to £80m in the next few years as it continues to expand its growth-based acquisition strategy.

Backed by private equity firm, LDC, the group operates a network of 25 clinics, providing occupational health, screening and wellbeing services across the UK to over a million employees across more than 1,000 businesses.

Earlier this month, the group acquired the occupational physiotherapy business of UK-based Connect Health. The deal added 60 staff and £2m (€2.3m) in annual revenues to the group’s PAM Physio Solutions business.

In addition, PAM acquired MedProtect in early 2023, which provides mobile health screening to companies across the UK and Ireland.

CHI was advised by accountants Quintas, law firm J W O’Donovan Solicitors, and Benchmark International, all based in Cork.

Speaking on the deal, PAM chief executive, James Murphy called it a "strategic move" to expand its geographical presence in Ireland, adding, "There is a strong cultural fit between CHI and PAM, as both companies recognise the value of colleagues and the services that they provide to clients.

“This acquisition also allows PAM to access new clients and grow our own service offering.”

"Being part of PAM Group will enable us to expand and increase our services to existing and new clients in Ireland," said Dr Martin Hogan.

“CHI will continue to be managed by our existing leadership team, who know our clients and are key to delivering our services. We are eagerly looking forward to the future as part of the PAM Group.”