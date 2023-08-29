Cork software company led by RTE board member acquired by Canadian firm

Cork-headquartered workflow automation providers, KineMatik has been acquired by Canadian software company, Opentext for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1999, the company operates from Cork's Penrose Docks and has worked extensively with Opentext for a number of years.

The company is managed by RTE board member, Anne O'Leary, the firm's executive chairman. Prior to joining the company in 2010, Ms O'Leary was the founder and chief executive of CADCO, an Irish software and engineering company launched in 1990.

Currently acting as the broadcaster's audit and risk committee chairwoman Ms O'Leary was called before the Oireachtas earlier in June to address the recent controversary regarding RTEs spending following revelations that it understated the salary paid to presenter, Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2022.

Anne O'Leary, RTE chair of the board's audit committee

Ms O'Leary also holds a Bachelor and Master of Engineering degree from University College Cork.

KineMatik's acquirer, OpenText, is a Canadian-headquartered firm which develops and sells enterprise information management software. The company boasts more than 120,000 customers spanning 180 countries, reporting over $9 trillion in annual commerce across their network.

In June of this year, OpenText reported a turnover of around $4.5bn (€4.17bn), with an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $1.5bn (€1.39bn).

The business has a number of big name customers, including Wells Fargo, L'oréal, Heineken, Liberty Mutual Insurance and Zoll.

"KineMatik helps enterprise customers in regulated industries meet the highest standards in business process and project management, a key component in Information Management," said chief executive and CTO, Mark J. Barrenecha.

"We look forward to bringing the KineMatik solution to our entire install base of content management customers."