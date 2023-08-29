Waterford fire safety consultants acquired by ORS

Waterford-headquartered fire safety consultants, GSP has been acquired by building consultancy firm, ORS for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1995 by Gerry O'Sullivan, GSP provides a number of fire services with locations in both Waterford and Kilkenny.

Despite being concentrated in the South East, GSP Fire works with every Local Authority across the country, with additional customers and partners including Bank of Ireland, AIB, GlaxoSmithKline and Boston Scientific.

Its acquirer, ORS is a multidisciplinary firm operating across nine core areas including civil and structural engineering, project management, infrastructure, health and safety, building surveying, fire safety, energy management and environmental services.

Founded in 1991 by Paul O'Reilly and Finbar Stuart, ORS employs around 200 people across locations in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Westmeath and Dublin.

Now run by managing director, John Brennan, The group's purchase of GSP marks its first acquisition and follows an investment from private equity firm, Erisbeg who took a majority stake in ORS at the beginning of this year.

As part of the deal, ORS will gradually assume operational control of GSP Fire, with managing director of ORS, John Brennan adding, "The alignment of ORS’s multidisciplinary services with GSP Fire’s fire safety expertise positions the company to provide comprehensive solutions that meet evolving industry demands.

"This collaboration strengthens our capabilities, diversifies our offerings, and generates new opportunities for our teams and clients alike.”

Also speaking on the deal, Director of GSP, Ger Hodson said the company looked forward to achieving sustained growth and success, adding that its partnership with ORS, "not only broadens our expertise but also reinforces our commitment to client value and work ethic."