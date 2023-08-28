Ibec calls for Government spending in Cork to keep up with population

Cork needs increased infrastructure and social investment in order to keep up with the county’s anticipated population growth over the coming years, business group Ibec has warned.

According to the Government’s Project Ireland 2040, the population of Cork city and suburbs is expected to grow between 105,000 and 125,000 people, an increase of between 50-60% by 2040.

Ibec has called for a “substantial portion” of budget surpluses to go towards a new National Infrastructure Fund to invest in social, economic, and environmental infrastructure needs over the next decade. It is proposing the target of an additional €30 billion for infrastructure spending nationwide by 2030.

This follows a meeting organised by Ibec with their members in Cork around the upcoming budget which is due to be presented on Tuesday, October 10.

Helen Leahy, the head of regional policy with Ibec, said that the group believes delaying investment in the short term to mitigate the risk of overheating will “hinder future economic expansion and negatively impact Ireland’s long-term competitiveness”.

Ms Leahy said that for Cork this would ensure the continuity of momentum for essential projects, such as the €3.5 billion transport strategy and the proposed €350 million Docklands rejuvenation project.

Ibec said, despite business sentiment remaining optimistic, Cork members see increasing the county’s capacity and rising operating costs are the main issues for them ahead of Budget 2024.

It said the Budget must recognise the additional costs which are being imposed on employers by Government policies such as increases to the minimum wage as well as pensions auto-enrolment.

The group estimates that in sectors across the whole economy, these measures would add 4.7% to the wage bill by 2026.

It is calling for transition support for the worst-impacted businesses including the introduction of a temporary PRSI credit for lower earning workers relative to the increases in weekly labour costs.

In its budget submission, Ibec said the Government should focus on creating greater economic capacity through infrastructural and social investment. It said a lack of investment has led to “congestion” in access to housing and infrastructure.