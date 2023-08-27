3M to settle for $5.5bn over defective US military earplugs

The maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, 3M has tentatively agreed to pay more than $5.5bn (€5bn) to resolve over 300,000 lawsuits claiming it sold the US military defective combat earplugs, people familiar with the deal have said.

The settlement would avert a potentially much larger liability that 3M sought to curb though a controversial bankruptcy case that ultimately collapsed.

The sum is about half the roughly $10bn some financial analysts predicted 3M could end up paying over allegations that the earplugs did not adequately protect the hearing of service members.

Bloomberg Intelligence had estimated the company’s potential liability was as much as $9.5bn, while analysts at Barclays put it at about $8bn.

“Sounds like 3M negotiated a pretty good deal for itself, given this litigation has been weighing on them for the better part of a decade,” said University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias.

A 3M representative said the company does not comment on rumour or speculation.

The accord would end a torrent of litigation facing the Minnesota-based firm even as it faces thousands of other lawsuits over “forever chemicals” likely to cost several times more than the earplug deal to resolve.

3M has lost 10 of 16 early trials over the earplugs so far, with over $250m awarded to more than a dozen military members.

In the most recent trial, a Florida jury ordered the manufacturer in 2022 to pay US army veteran James Beal $77.5m in damages over his hearing loss from the earplugs.

Mr Beal, who tested weapons over a four-year period starting in 2005, said he developed hearing loss and tinnitus, a buzzing or hissing sensation in the ears.

The hundreds of thousands of lawsuits have been consolidated in a multi-district litigation before a federal judge in Florida for pretrial information exchanges and test trials, according to federal court records.

In the lawsuits, current and former service members allege 3M knew its earplugs were too short to work effectively and that it failed to warn the US government or users.

Under the terms of the settlement, the maker of popular consumer products such as Scotch tape and Post-it notes would pay out the money over five years.