US stock market 'rally is exhausted' as AI-driven Nvidia shares stall 

The drop in US stocks, despite a bumper report from chip maker Nvidia, shows the rally this year is “exhausted” and portends more declines to come, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.
The bearish strategist — who recently conceded that he was too pessimistic in his outlook for 2023 — said the broader market reaction to the US chipmaker's blowout forecast was a perfect indicator of a market peak.
"Markets top on good news and they bottom on bad news," Mr Wilson said. "I can’t think of any better news than what we got from that company," he said, referring to Nvidia. The failed boost "is another negative technical signal that the rally is exhausted. And now we're going to need a new story to get people excited and I don’t know what that story is".
Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett shares Mr Wilson’s view that the boost from artificial intelligence will fade in the second half of 2023 as the effects of higher-for-longer interest rates and waning central bank liquidity become more pronounced.
Nvidia shares were little changed in New York on Friday. The previous session saw the stock erase almost all of the day's gain by the close. Investors may have seen the company as fully valued after a 54% run-up in the past three months, according to Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers.