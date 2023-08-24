Sandwich chain Subway set for $9.5bn sale

International sandwich chain Subway is set to be snapped up for more than $9.5bn (€8.8bn) by US investment fund Roark Capital after a lengthy sales process.

Subway, which has about 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, was founded in 1965 by the late Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck.

The company has been owned by the founding families since its first outlet opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The company enjoyed a period of explosive growth through the first decade of the century, but failed to overcome challenges from over-expansion, competition and changing consumer preferences in recent years.

Roark Capital, which owns US restaurants Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings, is nearing a deal to buy Subway. Private equity firm Roark primarily invests in the franchised consumer and business services sectors.

It has invested in Inspire Brands, which is the owner of Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin' Donuts among others.

"Subway does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until the transaction has been completed," the company told Reuters.

For the first half of 2023, Subway saw a 9.3% increase in same-store sales in North America, as its moves to revamp its menus, remodel its restaurants and improve marketing efforts helped draw more customers even in the face of stiff competition.

Named Pete's Super Submarines, the outlet sold more than 300 sandwiches on the first day. The Subway name was used for the first time in 1968.

By 1974, Mr DeLuca and Mr Buck ran 16 sandwich shops. The pair then started franchising Subway restaurants, with the first outlet outside of Connecticut being opened in Massachusetts a year later.

The first non-US restaurant was opened in Bahrain in 1984. By 1990, Subway had a total of 5,000 restaurants globally.

Competition was also heating up for Subway, as it struggled to keep up with rivals. It subsequently invested heavily in marketing, claiming the second-largest ad budget among US restaurants behind McDonald's.

Subway said in February it was exploring a possible sale of the company and appointed JP Morgan as its adviser.

In March, Goldman Sachs' asset management arm, Bain Capital, TPG, TDR Capital, Advent International, and Roark Capital emerged among the list of suitors for the sandwich chain.

Reuters reported earlier this week, citing sources, that Roark Capital was in the lead to acquire the chain for well over $9bn after attaching conditions to some of the windfall the two families that own it would get.

• Reuters