Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with NIBRT, bonkers.ie, Samaritans Ireland, Arboretum, Managed Services and IPPVA.

Dr Fiona Killard-Lynch has been appointed as director of research and innovation with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT). She will advance NIBRT’s mission of driving innovation and impactful biopharma manufacturing research. She was previously the head of strategic research development and director of the office of the Dean of Research at TCD. She has worked in education in France, New Zealand, UK and Ireland. With the University of Bristol, she founded and managed the Bristol Doctoral College (BDC) and was a member of the UK Council for Graduate Education. She brings experience in securing EU funding and as a Framework programme expert.

Niall O’Grady, the chief executive of Linked Finance, has been appointed as non-executive chair of bonkers.ie, the comparison and switching website. Niall has been an independent non-executive director on the board of bonkers.ie for the past two years. He has a wealth of experience in the banking, finance and insurance sectors having previously held senior roles in Permanent TSB, RSA and 123.ie. As non-executive chair, Niall will work closely with the board of directors and management team of bonkers.ie to develop and execute the company's strategic objectives. bonkers.ie helps consumers to compare prices and switch across a range of energy, banking, broadband and insurance providers.

Sarah O’Toole has been appointed as executive director of Samaritans Ireland, overseeing all operations, functions and activities of the charity. She was previously CEO with development organisation CBM Ireland. She has also worked with firms including ACCA Ireland, Willis Towers Watson and Colliers International. Since 2009, she has worked in the non-profit sector, notably with Trócaire, Concern Worldwide and the Soul of Haiti Foundation. She spent two years working in Haiti following the devastating earthquake there in 2010. Sarah has a Masters in International Strategic Marketing from DCU Business School. She holds a Professional Diploma in Creativity, Innovation and Leadership from UCD Innovation Academy.

Jim Power, economist, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Arboretum, the family-owned garden and lifestyle retailer. A native of Waterford, Jim Power has worked as an economist in the private sector for over 35 years. He is owner-manager of Jim Power Economics, an economic and financial consultancy. He was treasury economist at AIB (1987-91), chief economist at Bank of Ireland Group (1992-2000) and chief economist at Friends First Group (2000-18). He is a board director of Love Irish Food. Arboretum has two outlets in Carlow and a presence on the first floor of Chapter’s bookshop on Parnell Street, Dublin, aimed at city centre gardeners.

Mark McKeon has been appointed director of Managed Services, the workplace security and compliance specialists. Mark will drive growth for CWSI’s dedicated Microsoft security practice and portfolio of security products and services. He brings 25 years of experience in enterprise services and sales with Microsoft, HP and IBM. He joins from Microsoft, where – as director of enterprise support sales for EMEA – he led the consulting, support, and enterprise services teams. He previously headed up HP Ireland’s enterprise division and held various sales roles with IBM Ireland. Mark will report to Des Ryan, CWSI’s chief operating officer, who also recently joined CWSI from Microsoft Ireland.

Richard McCarthy has been elected as president of the Irish Professional Photographers and Videographers Association (IPPVA). An accomplished photographer from Sligo, he is committed to fostering growth, and advancing the interests of professional photographers and videographers across Ireland. He plans to encourage continuous education and skill development among IPPVA members, empowering them to embrace technological advancements. As IPPVA president, Richard pledges to advocate for fair compensation, ethical business practices, and increased support for freelance photographers and videographers. Richard’s photography studio covers work on weddings, portraits and commercial photography, with clients including Failte Ireland, Bord Bía, Etihad Airways, Aurivop, Supervalu, Eir and SSE.