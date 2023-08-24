AIB apologises to customers for latest blunder by the banking sector

AIB has apologised after it accidentally cancelled the direct debits of some of its tracker mortgage customers that were transferred from Ulster Bank.

It is understood the mistake affected around 40 of the 32,000 tracker mortgage customers purchased by AIB from Ulster Bank after it announced plans to leave the retail banking market in the Republic.

These direct debits were used for mortgage repayments and the blunder has not yet been remedied, but AIB said it is “contacting any customers who had a direct debit cancelled to confirm we are working to resolve this error”.

“We have alternative mortgage repayment methods in place for these customers,” said an AIB spokesperson.

“We want to assure our customers there will be no customer detriment and no credit rating impact where customers mortgage repayment is temporarily delayed due to our error,” they said.

Meanwhile, AIB also wrote to a number of former Ulster Bank tracker customers in recent weeks to tell them that they would witness a €600 monthly increase in their repayments, according to the Independent.

AIB later said that this letter was a mistake.

It has become evident in recent weeks that Irish banking systems are coming under pressure which is impacting customers.

Last week, a fault with Bank of Ireland’s mobile app led to swarms of people rushing to ATMs to take out money they didn’t have.

It is not clear what is causing the strain on these systems but the influx of customers coming from KBC and Ulster Bank, which have left the market, may be putting them under more pressure.