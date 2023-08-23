Iceland workers in Waterford stage sit-in following 'abrupt' closure

Workers at Iceland's Waterford store have occupied the premises following an "abrupt" order by management to close the supermarket on Tuesday evening.

According to SIPTU, employees were given minimal notice to leave the store while still owed unpaid wages, holiday pay and redundancy, with Industrial Organiser, Mark Flynn saying, "Workers were informed at 4.30pm yesterday that they had thirty minutes to vacate the premises.

"Having seen what happened to their colleagues in the Clonmel store, they decided to stage a sit-in."

SIPTU has now called for an immediate meeting with the examiner responsible for Iceland supermarkets in Ireland over outstanding staff entitlements.

A notice placed on the shop door by workers yesterday evening read, "forced closure," with "30 minutes to close," apologising to customers for the short notice.

Speaking to

the Irish Examiner,

a spokesperson for SIPTU said that the examiner has reached out to Iceland workers in Waterford, and that they hope to enter negotiations with them in the next few days.

Iceland staff across the country have faced constant uncertainty since the chain was franchised earlier this year, with more than 20 stores placed into examinership in June, including shops in Douglas, Ballincollig, Talbot street and Clonmel.

Last month, the High Court heard that "a number" of Irish retail stores in the Iceland chain would not reopen, affecting a “large number” of employees.

At the time, an examiner appointed by the court to Metron Stores Limited, which operates the Irish stores, reported that about 160 employees had been temporarily laid off, while 12 of the 26 Irish stores had temporarily closed.

Joe Walsh, of JW Accountants, was appointed interim examiner to Metron in June, with the court told that the company was insolvent and unable to pay debts of about €36m as they fall due.

"This is a scandal where a rogue employer is seeking to cheat their low-paid workforce out of monies that they are owed," Mr Flynn continued. "The company has the protection of the courts through examinership, the workers only have their union."

In a post on social media, the Waterford Council of Trade Unions said, "Iceland SIPTU members have occupied the store on Cork Road. Send messages of support and drop down to the store to show solidairty," adding that staff are owed wages and holiday pay and that many have "a number of years of service."

"SIPTU is determined that these low-paid workers will not be abandoned.," Mr Flynn continued. "We call for an immediate meeting with the examiner to secure their outstanding entitlements and ensure a just resolution."

Iceland has been contacted for comment.