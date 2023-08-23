Cork communications provider Zevas acquired by US-based multinational

Long-standing Cork telemarketers and support firm, Zevas Communications has been acquired by multinational customer experience provider, ResultsCX.

Founded in 2001, the Irish firm has established an extensive presence across Munster, with more than 160 employees primarily based across Cork, Waterford and Dublin.

Just last year, the firm announced 50 new jobs in Mitchelstown following the success of its hub in Dungarvan which opened in 2020.

The company specialises in both outsourced and insourced customer contact solutions, working with businesses of all sizes across financial services, telecommunications, digital media and utilities.

Headquartered on Monahan Road in Cork City, the company has expanded significantly throughout its more than 20 years in operation, now working across 20 languages throughout European, Asia-Pacific and North American markets.

As part of the new deal, the financial details for which were not disclosed, Zevas Communications and its acquirer, ResultsCX, will unify under the ResultsCX brand in a phased process over the coming months.

Chief Operations Officer at Zevas, John O'Sullivan said the company was excited to join the US organisation, adding that he strongly believed Zevas' operations would be "boosted significantly in terms of scale and effectiveness from access to ResultsCX’s advanced platform, processes, and technology."

Run by Mr O'Sullivan and the company's chief executive, Con Lehane, Zevas Communications reported more than €2.67m in net assets in 2022.

Its acquirer, customer experience managers, ResultsCX is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and works with a number of global companies including Fortune 100 and 500 firms.

The company employs more than 23,000 people worldwide and is backed by ChrysCapital, a $5 billion India-based private equity firm.

In addition to its Florida headquarters, Results CX also operates offices across the UK, Bulgaria, India, Mexico, Honduras and and the Phillipines.

Chief executive and managing director of the firm, Rajesh Subramaniam said the purchase of Zevas is a "strategic next step" towards building a strong presence in Europe, adding that Ireland has been long known as a technology hub.

“Incorporating Zevas allows us to build out a powerhouse Center of Excellence in B2B sales, adept at optimizing costs for clients, enhancing capabilities, and appealing to prospects even more," said Siddharth Parashar, Managing Director of ResultsCX Europe.