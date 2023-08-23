Development Capital invests €6m into Irish firm IP Telecom

Development Capital has injected €100m into Irish SMEs since 2013, including its recent investment into IP Telecom.
Development Capital invests €6m into Irish firm IP Telecom

IP Telecom CEO Shena Brien

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 08:57
Cáit Caden

Irish owned telecoms carrier IP Telecom received a €6m investment from fund manager Development Capital to fuel revenue growth.

The cloud-based services firm IP Telecom said the funds will enable annual revenues to grow from €6m to €11m and will enable future acquisitions deals.

Development Capital has injected €100m into Irish SMEs since 2013, including its recent investment into IP Telecom.

The investment into IP Telecom is the fourth by Development Capital Fund II, the second €75m fund managed by Development Capital. The other three investments by Development Capital Fund II so far were for Spotlight Oral Care, Nomadic Foods, and Wogan Build Centre.

Anthony O’Driscoll, investment director at Development Capital, will join the board of IP Telecom as part of the investment.

“With this investment, our innovative technology solutions, dynamic customers, and Anthony O’Driscoll’s counsel on our board, we are set to fulfil this goal and much more as part of the thriving, innovative tech ecosystem in Ireland,” said Shena Brien, IP Telecom CEO.

IP Telecom was established in 2010 and is led by Ms Brien and CTO Brian Chamberlain.

The company provides telephony services to more than 4,000 business customers across the tech, IoT, education, logistics, retail and agriculture sectors. Customers include French sport and leisure retail chain Decathlon and the Irish Cancer Society.

More in this section

Dettol and Strepsils maker Reckitt appoints Nike executive as finance chief  Dettol and Strepsils maker Reckitt appoints Nike executive as finance chief 
Liverpool, England, UK - November 12, 2016: A P&O ferry passes Antony Gormley's "Another Place" sculptures on Crosby Beach, and P&O to close Liverpool-Dublin route
gamer teenager boy at home playing pc games Irish video game studio announces major job cuts
<p>The fine is the first issued by Ofgem under legal requirements to record and retain communications relating to wholesale energy trading. Pic: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File</p>

Morgan Stanley fined for UK energy trading WhatsApp breach

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd